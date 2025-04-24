The fires are 50% contained as air quality alerts are in effect until midnight.

New York City region air quality alert as New Jersey wildfire burns 13,000 acres

Firefighters rush during a wildfire outbreak, in Forked River, in the Ocean County region of New Jersey, April 23, 2025..

At least 13,000 acres are burning in New Jersey as winds are expected to continue Thursday and smoke will hit the New York City area.

The Jones Road Fire in Ocean County, New Jersey, is predicted to grow as dry conditions, winds, and low humidity could aid the wildfire’s continued activity, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

A wildfire burns in the Pinelands Forest northwest of Wells Mills Park in Ocean Township, New Jersey, April 22, 2025. Doug Hood/USA Today Network via Reuters

The fire has so far burned more than 13,000 acres and is now 50% contained.

With the fire ongoing and winds shifting north, some of the wildfire smoke will make it to New York City and Long Island as air quality alerts are in effect until midnight Thursday night from the elevated pollution levels the smoke will bring.

Firefighters rush during a wildfire outbreak, in Forked River, in the Ocean County region of New Jersey, April 23, 2025.. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

New York City was last affected by wildfire smoke in 2023 from fires in Canada but this is not expected to be nearly as intense though it can still be dangerous for highly sensitive groups.

Winds will then shift overnight away from New York City and Long Island but could shift back again on Friday bringing wildfire smoke to the region.