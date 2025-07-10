Over 100 LAFD personnel responded to the scene.

At least 15 workers rescued after tunnel collapse in Los Angeles: LAFD

At least 15 workers were rescued after a tunnel collapsed in a large industrial complex in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The collapse occurred about "six miles south of the response address, which is the sole tunnel access," LAFD said.

More than 100 LAFD responders were responding to the scene, including LAFD Urban Search and Rescue team members, "specially trained, certified and equipped to handle confined space tunnel rescue," according to the department.

Workers were brought out of the tunnel area in a cage hoisted up by a crane; it wasn't immediately clear if that’s the normal way to go in and out of the tunnel project or due to the rescue.

They came out about eight workers at a time in the cage, and many seemed fine walking out.

No injuries have been confirmed.

This tunnel is being built for the county sanitation department for wastewater and is scheduled to be finished by 2027, according to ABC News' affiliate, KABC.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.