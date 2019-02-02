16 injured when charter bus crashes in West Virginia

Sixteen people were injured Saturday in West Virginia in a charter bus accident, officials said.

Two of the victims had to be airlifted to local hospitals, according to Raleigh County 911.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said in a tweet that he was praying for the victims, which included members of the Martinsburg High School girls basketball team.

I ask all West Virginians to join me in praying for the coaches, players, and all those associated with the Martinsburg High School Girls Basketball Team after they were involved in a vehicle accident tonight on I-64. — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) February 3, 2019

The bus crashed as it was getting on I-64, according to ABC affiliate WCHS.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.