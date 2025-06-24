18-year-old arrested over alleged double homicide of 2 family members after argument

The suspect was located two hours later at a house in South Sacramento.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested for a double homicide after allegedly killing two members of his family inside their California after an argument, police said.

The incident occurred early Monday morning at approximately 5:35 a.m. when officers from the Elk Grove Police Department responded to a call regarding a possible shooting inside a residence on the 8200 block of Triplefin Way, some 16 miles south of downtown Sacramento, California, according to a statement from the Elk Grove Police Department on Monday.

“Upon arrival, two people, a 51-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, were found dead at the scene,” officials said. “The circumstances leading up to the shooting were initially unclear; however, through the course of the investigation, detectives determined that the incident stemmed from an argument among family members.”

Based on the investigation, 18-year-old Noah Battaglia was identified as the suspect, who shot and killed two family members during the dispute, police said.

“Battaglia, who had left the house before the responding officers arrived, was located approximately two hours later at a house in South Sacramento,” authorities said.

Battaglia was subsequently taken into custody and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on two counts of homicide and the Sacramento County Coroner's Office is expected to make identification of the deceased in due course.

The investigation into the shooting is currently ongoing, police said.