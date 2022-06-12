190,000 pounds of baby formula from Australia landing in US Sunday

This is the fourth flight as part of Operation Fly Formula.

Around 95,000 tins of baby formula will arrive in the U.S. from Australia on Sunday, potentially offering relief many families who have struggled to obtain infant formula in recent weeks.

Bubs Australia struck a deal with American grocery chains Kroger Co. and Albertsons Companies to import the formula under the fourth flight of Operation Fly Formula, the company announced.

"We extend our thanks to our retail partners, who will [endeavor] that our products quickly get to retail shelves in the States and stores in most need with the highest stock-out rates," Bubs Founder and CEO Kristy Carr said in a statement

Sunday's shipment is one of two entering the U.S this week from Bubs, with the second arriving on Monday in Columbus, Ohio.

Both shipments will bring over 4 million 8-ounce bottles, or 380,000 pounds, of baby formula on Albertsons and Kroger shelves starting on June 20.

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III carries pallets of Nestle infant formula bound for Indianapolis during Operation Fly Formula, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 22, 2022. Us Air Force via Reuters

In recent weeks, the Biden administration has pushed to restock store shelves across the country after a massive baby formula shortage forced mothers to go on social media to trade formula.

According to the White House, it has struck deals to bring nearly 128 million bottles of formula to the U.S.

"There's nothing more stressful than the feeling you can't get what your child needs," President Joe Biden said during a virtual meeting with members of his administration and formula manufacturers on June 1, adding that his administration will use "every tool available" to restock shelves quickly.

Last month, Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to address the shortage so that suppliers could get necessary ingredients to formula manufacturers as fast as possible.

ABC News' Sasha Pezenik contributed to this report.