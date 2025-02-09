Katia Dueñas Aguilar was found dead at a residence in Clarksville in May 2024.

2 charged in death of 23-year-old Army soldier in Tennessee

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Army shows Pfc. Katia Duenas Aguilar.

Two people have been charged in connection to the death of 23-year-old Army soldier Katia Dueñas Aguilar, police said Saturday.

Aguilar -- a private first class who had been stationed at Fort Campbell in Kentucky -- was found dead at a residence in Clarksville, Tennessee, on May 18, 2024, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

She was found with 68 stab wounds, mostly to the neck, according to an autopsy report obtained by Nashville ABC affiliate WKRN.

Aguilar served as an information technology specialist in the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, according to the 101st Airborne Division.

Police announced on Saturday that Sofia Rodas, 35, had been charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Aguilar's husband, 40-year-old Reynaldo Salinas Cruz, was charged with tampering with evidence, police said.

Both Rodas and Cruz had already been in federal custody on unrelated charges at the time of their indictment, police said.

Sofia Rodas and Reynaldo Salinas Cruz have been charged in the homicide investigation of Army soldier PFC Katia Duenas Aguilar, Clarksville, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2025. Clarksville Police Department

They were extradited to Clarksville on Friday and taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

It was not immediately clear whether Rodas or Cruz had obtained attorneys in regard to the charges out of Clarksville.

"This case remains an open and active investigation and is now awaiting prosecution," police said. "There are no more details available for public release at this time."

Police said the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) assisted with the investigation.