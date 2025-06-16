2 court security officers stabbed at criminal courthouse in Manhattan: Sources
The court officers were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Two court security officers were stabbed while screening people at the metal detectors at the Manhattan criminal courthouse on Monday morning, according to law enforcement sources.
The court officers were taken to a local hospital in stable condition to be treated for slash and stab injures, the sources said.
The suspect is in custody, the sources said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.