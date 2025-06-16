The court officers were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

2 court security officers stabbed at criminal courthouse in Manhattan: Sources

Two court security officers were stabbed while screening people at the metal detectors at the Manhattan criminal courthouse on Monday morning, according to law enforcement sources.

The court officers were taken to a local hospital in stable condition to be treated for slash and stab injures, the sources said.

The suspect is in custody, the sources said.

An exterior view of Manhattan Criminal Court on December 23, 2024 in New York City. Adam Gray/Getty Images

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.