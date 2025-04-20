Two men were transported to a local hospital, Norfolk Police said.

2 injured in shooting on Norfolk State campus, police say

At least two people were injured in a shooting on Norfolk State University's campus in Virginia late Saturday, law enforcement said.

"Norfolk police are continuing to investigate a shooting in the 2200 block of Presidential Parkway," the Norfolk Police Department said in a statement.

Police said they received a call reporting the shooting at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. The campus is locked down early on Sunday while an investigation is underway, according to ABC News affiliate WVEC.

Two men were transported to a local hospital, police said, adding that one had life-threatening injuries.

A campus spokesperson, Stan Donaldson, told WVEC that campus and city police responded to the shots fired in the Greek Row section of campus.

"There's an ongoing investigation, and no further information is available," Donaldson told WVEC.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.