1 dead, 1 trapped after jets collide at Scottsdale Airport

The incident involved five victims, leaving one trapped inside the wreckage.

A Learjet veered off the runway after landing at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona and crashed into a Gulfstream 2100 business jet on Feb. 10, 2025.

One person is dead and others are injured after a Bombardier Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing at Scottsdale Airport and crashed into a Gulfstream 2100 business jet that was parked on private property, according to the Federal Aviation Authority.

The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. local time on Runway 21, according to Scottsdale Airport.

One person died upon impact, according to Scottsdale Fire Capt. Dave Folio in an afternoon press briefing on the collision. Three other individuals were sent to local trauma centers and to a local hospital, he said.

One person remained trapped onboard one of the aircraft as of 4:45 p.m. in what Folio called an "active scene," before he added, "We're doing everything we can to to extricate and save the the one soul that's still on board."

There is currently a ground stop in place at the airport, which is located in Maricopa County, Arizona.

The airport reported some injuries -- but has not provided further information on the severity.

Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky issued a statement on Monday evening, saying, "On behalf of the city of Scottsdale, we offer our deepest condolences to those involved in the accident and for those who have been taken to our trauma center for treatment. We will keep all affected by this tragedy in our prayers."

"I would also like to thank our first responder community for their quick action and service in this situation," she added.

The Scottsdale Fire Department and Scottsdale Police Department remained on scene as the sun started to set, alongside other emergency responders.

The FAA has said it will investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.