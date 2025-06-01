2 killed, including officer, in California shooting, sheriff says

A suspect was taken into custody, Sheriff Robert G. Luna said.

Emergency vehicles and responders are seen in Baldwin Park, California, on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

At least two people were killed, including a police officer, in a shooting in Baldwin Park, California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

A suspect was taken into custody following the shooting, in which two officers were hit by gunfire, one fatally, Sheriff Robert G. Luna said in a midnight press conference. He described the shooting as a "double homicide," saying the second victim, who was not publicly identified, was a male adult.

Offers from the Baldwin Park Police Department had responded to a call of a person "shooting with a rifle," Luna said.

The injured officer was in was transferred to a local hospital in stable condition, the sheriff said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Charlotte Slovin contributed to this report.