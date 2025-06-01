2 killed, including officer, in California shooting, sheriff says

A suspect was taken into custody, Sheriff Robert G. Luna said.

ByMichael O'Keefe
Video byJessie DiMartino and Cristina Corujo
June 1, 2025, 3:47 AM

At least two people were killed, including a police officer, in a shooting in Baldwin Park, California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

A suspect was taken into custody following the shooting, in which two officers were hit by gunfire, one fatally, Sheriff Robert G. Luna said in a midnight press conference. He described the shooting as a "double homicide," saying the second victim, who was not publicly identified, was a male adult.

Offers from the Baldwin Park Police Department had responded to a call of a person "shooting with a rifle," Luna said.

The injured officer was in was transferred to a local hospital in stable condition, the sheriff said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Charlotte Slovin contributed to this report.

