2 officers hurt in 'crowd surge' during Columbia University library protest, school says

The protest broke out in the main reading room of the Butler Library.

People take photos of pro-Palestinian protesters outside Butler Library on the campus of Columbia University in New York on May 7, 2025.

People take photos of pro-Palestinian protesters outside Butler Library on the campus of Columbia University in New York on May 7, 2025.

People take photos of pro-Palestinian protesters outside Butler Library on the campus of Columbia University in New York on May 7, 2025.

People take photos of pro-Palestinian protesters outside Butler Library on the campus of Columbia University in New York on May 7, 2025.

Two security officers were hurt in a "crowd surge" during a protest at a library on the campus of Columbia University in New York on Wednesday, officials said.

The Columbia Public Safety Officers sustained injuries when individuals "attempted to force their way into the building," Columbia's acting president, Claire Shipman, said in a statement. "These actions are outrageous."

The pro-Palestinian protest broke out earlier Wednesday afternoon in the main reading room of the university's Butler Library, according to the university and ABC New York station WABC.

People take photos of pro-Palestinian protesters outside Butler Library on the campus of Columbia University in New York on May 7, 2025. Ryan Murphy/Reuters

The university said the students refused to identify themselves or leave the building and eventually the university called in the help of the New York Police Department.

"Due to the number of individuals participating in the disruption inside and outside of the building, a large group of people attempting to force their way into Butler Library creating a safety hazard, and what we believe to be the significant presence of individuals not affiliated with the University, Columbia has taken the necessary step of requesting the presence of NYPD to assist in securing the building and the safety of our community," Shipman's statement said.

An NYPD officer looks on as protesters gather outside of Columbia University's Butler Library after pro-Palestinian protesters occupied the space on May 7, 2025, in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

WABC reported at least 21 protesters were led out of the library in flex cuffs.

"As I've said repeatedly, New York City will always defend the right to peaceful protest, but we will never tolerate lawlessness," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement posted on social media. "To our Jewish New Yorkers, especially the students at Columbia who feel threatened or unsafe attending class because of these events: know that your mayor stands with you and will always work to keep you safe."

He said anyone protesting on campus who is not a student would be arrested.

A pro-Palestinian protester yells to let students out of the Butler Library on the campus of Columbia University in New York on May 7, 2025. Ryan Murphy/Reuters

The campus was roiled by protests last spring over the Israel-Hamas war. In late April 2024, pro-Palestinian protesters barricaded themselves inside Hamilton Hall, leading to several arrests. The students involved were later expelled, suspended or had their degrees temporarily revoked.

In March, the university ceded to demands from President Donald Trump's administration for a host of changes at the school after a threat to withhold $400 million in federal funds.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds and Jason Volack contributed to this report.