2 people arrested with fire truck while impersonating firefighters at LA wildfires: Police

Dozens of arrests have been made for looting at evacuated homes.

Two people from Oregon were arrested for posing as firefighters in the Pacific Palisades area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A Los Angeles Police Department unit was patrolling through the evacuation zones on Saturday, when they discovered a fire truck that "did not appear to be legitimate," according to the sheriff's department. They approached the vehicle and questioned the two people inside, Dustin Nehl, 31, and Jennifer Nehl, 44, the sheriff's department said.

The two wore fire gear, with Cal Fire shirts underneath, along with helmets and radios, according to the sheriff. When the LAPD unit questioned where the two came from, they said they were with the "Roaring River Fire Department" in Oregon, authorities said in a statement.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says its Major Crimes Bureau is investigating another case of people illegally in the evacuation zone impersonating firefighters, Los Angeles, Jan. 19, 2025. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The deputies conducted research and found that the fire department did not exist, and that the fire truck was bought at an auction, the sheriff's department said.

The vehicle was impounded and the suspects were arrested for impersonating firefighters and entering an evacuation zone.

Dustin Nehl has a previous criminal record of criminal mischief and arson, authorities said. The two will be charged on Tuesday, when the case is presented to LA District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

Other threats of looting and burglary loom over Los Angeles County, after disastrous fires have devastated communities. With 200,000 people initially under mandatory evacuations, homes were empty, allowing criminals the opportunity to steal valuables.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says its Major Crimes Bureau is investigating another case of people illegally in the evacuation zone impersonating firefighters, Los Angeles, Jan. 19, 2025. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Earlier this month, a man dressed as a firefighter was caught burglarizing a home in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sheriff Robert Luna. The suspect, Ivan Reed, 34, has been charged with impersonating a firefighter, according to the district attorney's office.

Dozens of people have been charged with various crimes pertaining to the LA wildfires, including looting and arson. LA District Attorney Nathan Hochman highlighted individuals last week who were charged with stealing $200,000 worth of property from a home in the Mandeville Canyon area of Los Angeles, while another person allegedly stole an Emmy Award from someone's evacuated home in Altadena.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department says its Major Crimes Bureau is investigating another case of people illegally in the evacuation zone impersonating firefighters, Los Angeles, Jan. 19, 2025. LA County Sheriff's Department

The Palisades Fire has destroyed over 6,000 structures and burned more than 23,700 acres. It is at 59% containment. The Eaton Fire, north of Pasadena, also continues to blaze, burning 14,000 acres and damaging or destroying more than 10,000 structures. The Eaton Fire is at 87% containment.

ABC News has kicked off "SoCal Strong" (#SoCalStrong), highlighting the impacted communities and offering fundraising opportunities for victims of the fires. The coverage will continue across multiple ABC News programs and platforms.