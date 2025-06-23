2 shark attacks reported at Hilton Head Island in 1 week: Officials

Both injuries were non-life-threatening, officials said.

A second beachgoer has been bitten by a shark on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, within one week, local officials said.

The latest incident was around noon on Sunday at Coligny Beach Park, Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue said.

The victim suffered from leg lacerations consistent with a shark bite and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to rescue officials.

Another shark bite was reported on Hilton Head on Tuesday. That victim also suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the leg and was airlifted to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia, according to the fire department.

There were 28 unprovoked shark bites in the U.S. last year, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File. Florida recorded the most with 14; South Carolina had two.

Just one shark attack in the U.S. last year -- which occurred in Hawaii -- was fatal, ISAF said.