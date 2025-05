One individual is believed to be deceased, sources said.

2 shot outside of event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC: Sources

D.C. police are seen at the scene of a shooting May 21, 2025.

D.C. police are seen at the scene of a shooting May 21, 2025.

D.C. police are seen at the scene of a shooting May 21, 2025.

D.C. police are seen at the scene of a shooting May 21, 2025.

One man and one woman were shot outside of an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in the Northwest neighborhood of Washington, D.C., on Wednesday evening, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

D.C. police are seen at the scene of a shooting May 21, 2025. WJLA

The two shooting victims are connected to a foreign embassy’s diplomatic staff, multiple sources confirmed.

At least one of the people shot is believed to be a member of the Israeli embassy staff, according to sources.

At least one person is believed to be deceased and a second was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, they told ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.