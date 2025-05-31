2 shot outside Minnesota high school graduation, suspect in custody: Police

Investigators are searching for clues in the incident at 3M Arena.

Two people were shot Friday outside a Minnesota college arena during a high school graduation, police said.

The incident took place around 8:20 p.m. local time outside 3M Arena at Mariucci on the University of Minnesota's Twin Cities campus as the graduation ceremony for Wayzata High School was taking place, the campus police department said in a statement.

Law enforcement vehicles are shown at the scene of a shooting outside Mariucci Arena on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis, on May 30,b2025. KSTP

The condition and identities of the two victims were not immediately known as of Saturday afternoon.

Police arrested a suspect but did not immediately identify them or provide any more details about a possible motive.

"Authorities do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the area," the University of Minnesota Police Department said in a statement.

Gov. Tim Walz responded to the shooting on X, calling the incident "horrific."

"A time of celebration that should never have turned into one of fear and sadness," Walz wrote. "Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this senseless act of violence," he wrote.