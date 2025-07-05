2 teens killed, 5 others wounded in Indianapolis mass shooting: Police

The victims ages ranged from 16 to 21 investigators said.

In this screen grab from a video, law enforcement officials are shown at the scene of a shooting in Indianapolis, July 5, 2025.

Two teenage boys were killed in a mass shooting incident that took place early Saturday morning in Indianapolis, according to police.

Officers responded to calls of a disturbance around 1:27 a.m. near Washington and Meridian Street when they heard shots fired, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

An unidentified 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene and five other victims were transported to the hospital, police said.

One of those victims, a 15-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to investigators. Another victim transported themself to the hospital, police said.

Investigators would only describe the surviving victims as a 16-year-old, a 17-year-old, two 19-year-olds and one 21-year-old.

No suspect has been identified, and police have no information on a motive as of Saturday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.

Indianapolis Police Chief Chris Bailey expressed fury over the violence.

"Too many lives are being lost," he said during a news conference.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett also condemned the shooting and expressed his sorrow for the parents of the victims.

"All of this is avoidable and preventable," he said at a news conference.