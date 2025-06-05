Officials say a Johns Hopkins Hospital pipeline is the cause of the leak.

At least 2,000 gallons of oil spilled in Baltimore Harbor as cleanup efforts under way

At least 2,000 gallons of oil have spilled into the Baltimore Harbor as cleanup efforts are currently underway, officials said.

Maryland leaders are expected to give an update early Thursday morning on the status of the ongoing response to the diesel fuel spill in Baltimore’s Harbor East where approximately 2,000 gallons of oil spilled in the harbor.

Officials say a Johns Hopkins Hospital pipeline is the cause of the leak, but an investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause.

Responders have deployed pollution response equipment, including containment boom, and are actively working to remove all recoverable product from the waterway, according to ABC News’ Baltimore affiliate WMAR.

Coast Guard personnel remain on scene monitoring cleanup activities to ensure compliance with federal environmental response standards and adequate protection of the environment, WMAR said.

The spill is currently contained in the marina at the South Central Avenue Bridge in Harbor East, in an area roughly 100 yards by 250 yards.

ABC News' Jessica Gorman contributed to this report.