A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman as she was driving on a rural stretch of highway in Freehold, New Jersey, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was taken into custody several hours after the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Sciasia Calhoun, had been driving with her family on Route 33 when she was shot around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, the prosecutor’s office said. The woman’s boyfriend and her 1-year-old child were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. Neither was injured.

The woman was pronounced dead about an hour later at CentraState Medical Center.

The suspect is believed to have fired at the passing vehicle from the side of the road.

Police are investigating.