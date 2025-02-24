3 dead, 2 injured and 1 missing after boat capsizes near Staten Island: Coast Guard

The boat capsized five miles southeast of Breezy Point on Sunday.

At least three people are dead and two are injured after a boat capsized off the coast of Staten Island in New York on Sunday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials said a search-and-rescue mission is underway as another person remains missing in the water from the incident.

One of the individuals who is injured is in critical condition and the other is stable, the Coast Guard said.

The boat overturned before noon on Sunday in the Ambrose Channel, approximately five miles southeast of Breezy Point, a neighborhood at the tip of Queens’ Rockaway Peninsula, according to officials.

The Coast Guard said they were alerted to a "vessel taking on water" at 12:04 p.m. and deployed three rescue boats and a helicopter to the scene.

All five individuals rescued from the water were transported to an area hospital where three were pronounced dead, the New York Police Department (NYPD) told ABC News.

The NYPD, the fire department and New Jersey State Police crews are assisting in the multi-agency response, according to officials.

The cause of the boat's overturning is under investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.