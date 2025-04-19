3 dead after plane crashes into Nebraska river

The FAA and the NTSB have now taken over the investigation.

Three people have died, and their bodies have been recovered after a small plane crash in Nebraska, authorities said.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said that “a small plane was traveling along the Platte River south of Fremont when it crashed into the river” on Friday night.

“The three occupants of the plane have been recovered and are confirmed deceased,” authorities continued. “Those identities will not be released at this time pending next of kin notification.”

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have now taken over the investigation. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has asked the community to avoid the area until further notice so that they may continue with their investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.