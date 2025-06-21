At least 3 dead in North Dakota as severe weather sweeps across region

At least three people are dead in North Dakota after severe weather swept across the region on Friday night, authorities said.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to rural Enderlin, North Dakota, for tornado damage to a residence at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Friday night but once deputies arrived on the scene, the Enderlin Fire Department let them know that storm chasers had located two deceased people as a result of the tornado, according to a statement from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

“Shortly after learning of this, the Enderlin Fire Department was dispatched to another location, and a third deceased person was found as a result of the tornado,” officials said. “Deputies found extensive damage to the area and began conducting well-being checks on people with several partner agencies. Law enforcement, the Enderlin Fire Department, and other first responders continue searching the area and checking on residents now.”

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said that they are going to continue to work through the specifics of this incident as this investigation moves forward.

Sheriff Jahner of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference to discuss the latest details at 7:30 a.m. local time.