3 shot dead outside driver's licensing office in Louisville, suspect at large
The male victim died at the scene. Two females died at the hospital.
Three people were shot and killed in a parking lot outside a driver's licensing office in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday, police said.
A male victim died at the scene while two female victims died at a hospital, Louisville police said.
No suspect is in custody, police said. Witnesses said the suspect appeared to flee the scene, according to police.
"There does not seem to be a public threat," police said at a news conference.
Authorities didn't discuss any potential connection between the victims.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.