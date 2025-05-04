3 victims in unknown condition after a shooting at a wilderness park in California

A shooting occurred at Featherly Regional Park in Yorba Linda, California.

ByTristan Maglunog and T. Michelle Murphy
May 4, 2025, 6:59 PM

A shooting occurred at Featherly Regional Park in Yorba Linda on Sunday afternoon, according to a post on X from the sheriff's office in Orange County, California, where the wilderness park and RV campsite is located.

The Orange County sheriff told ABC News that three victims in unknown conditions were transported to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

