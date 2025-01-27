The quake was centered 10 kilometers southeast of York Harbor, Maine.

3.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of New England

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of New England on Monday morning with shaking felt in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and an hour away in Boston.

Homes and businesses in Concord, Massachusetts, reporting feeling the quake, according to local police.

"Earthquakes are unusual but not unheard of along the Atlantic Seaboard," the U.S. Geological Survey said.

