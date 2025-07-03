4 dead, 14 wounded in Chicago mass shooting, police say

No one was in custody in the shooting on West Chicago Avenue.

Four people were killed and 14 others wounded in a mass shooting Wednesday night in Chicago, police said.

The carnage erupted in the River North neighborhood, on the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue, when a vehicle pulled up to a location and at least one gunman opened fire on a crowd standing outside.

The vehicle fled the scene immediately and no one has been taken into custody, police said.

Four people were killed -- two men and two women -- and 14 others were wounded, including three who were hospitalized in critical condition. The victims were primarily in their 20s and 30s.

Further details were not immediately available.

Murder is down 32% in the city as of June 29 and shooting incidents are down 39%, according to Chicago's crime data.