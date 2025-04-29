4 minors dead after vehicle rams into after-school camp in Illinois

Four minors are dead after a vehicle crashed into a building hosting an after-school camp in Chatham, Illinois, officials announced at a press conference on Monday afternoon. They ranged in age from 4 to 18 years old, according to a statement from the Illinois State Police.

Multiple others were injured in the incident, which took place shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday. The extent of their injuries is unknown, though several were hospitalized and one was airlifted from the scene of the accident.

The car struck three individuals outside of the YNOT (Youth Needing Other Things) Outdoors Summer Camp, and a fourth person was killed inside, according to Chatham Police Department.

"The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was uninjured and transported to an area hospital for evaluation," the ISP statement said.

Police said the driver is considered a suspect, though no charges or arrests have been announced. Their identity has not yet been released.

Authorities described the situation as chaotic and urged families to use the reunification site to speed up the victim identification process.

The ISP is working with the CPD to investigate, they said in a statement on Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.