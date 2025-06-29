4 people rescued from burning boat near Cape Canaveral: Coast Guard

A good Samaritan helped rescue some of the boaters.

ByVictoria Arancio and Ivan Pereira
June 29, 2025, 12:35 AM

Four people were rescued from a burning boat Saturday off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida.

A good Samaritan helped to rescue some of the unidentified passengers, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Black smoke was seen billowing into the air as beachgoers and other people watched from afar.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the blaze was still under investigation as of Saturday evening, the Coast Guard said.

This screengrab from a video shot by observer Tami Winston from a hotel in Cape Canaveral, Florida, shows smoke rising in the air from a fire on a boat.
Tami Winston

