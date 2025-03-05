4-year-old boy dies in NYC family shelter after possible fentanyl exposure: Police

There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

A 4-year-old boy died in a Brooklyn family shelter on Tuesday after possible exposure to fentanyl, according to the New York Police Department.

Police responded to a 911 call at approximately 8:09 a.m. on Tuesday for an "aided male" at an address for the Women In Need shelter in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

When police arrived on the scene, "officers were informed a 4-year-old male had a medical episode" and the boy was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition, the NYPD told ABC News.

The child was "subsequently pronounced deceased at the hospital," police said. The medical examiner has yet to confirm the cause of death, officials said.

Authorities said drug paraphernalia was discovered at the scene and detectives suspect the boy was exposed to fentanyl. The boy's parents are being questioned, but police said no arrests have been made at this time.

Women In Need said in a statement they are "devastated" about the situation and will "continue to support" police with their investigation.

"We remain committed as ever to fostering a safe and supportive environment for all families that call a WIN shelter home," the shelter said.

The NYPD said this investigation remains ongoing.

According to a 2024 press release from America's Poison Centers, calls to poison centers for illicit fentanyl exposure in children under the age of 6 increased from 10 cases in 2016 to 539 in 2023. But overall, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported a 24% decline in U.S. drug overdose deaths in 2024, according to a press release.

-ABC News' Youri Benadjaoud contributed to this report