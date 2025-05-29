Deysi Vargas and her daughter, 4, have been in the U.S. since 2023.

4-year-old girl who receives medical treatment in US could die if deported, lawyer says

As part of her daily routine, Deysi Vargas runs a saline solution through her daughter's intravenous line before her morning shower and school, in Bakersfield, Calif., May 23, 2025.

As part of her daily routine, Deysi Vargas runs a saline solution through her daughter's intravenous line before her morning shower and school, in Bakersfield, Calif., May 23, 2025.

As part of her daily routine, Deysi Vargas runs a saline solution through her daughter's intravenous line before her morning shower and school, in Bakersfield, Calif., May 23, 2025.

As part of her daily routine, Deysi Vargas runs a saline solution through her daughter's intravenous line before her morning shower and school, in Bakersfield, Calif., May 23, 2025.

A 4-year-old girl receiving "lifesaving medical treatment" in the United States could die "within days" if she is deported, according to the family's lawyers.

The 4-year-old child, identified by the pseudonym "Sofia," suffers from "short bowel syndrome," which prevents her from being able to properly absorb nutrients and fluid from food on her own, her lawyers said during a press conference on Wednesday. The lawyers said they are using a pseudonym for the girl to protect her privacy.

Sofia began receiving life-saving medical treatment for this condition at Children's Hospital Los Angeles when she and her parents crossed the border from Mexico in 2023 on humanitarian parole, Sofia's lawyers said.

As part of her daily routine, Deysi Vargas runs a saline solution through her daughter's intravenous line before her morning shower and school, in Bakersfield, Calif., May 23, 2025. Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Sofia's medical care, which consists of her receiving specialized IV treatments for up to 14 hours a day, can only be administered in the United States, per the equipment manufacturer, her lawyers said.

The family's lawyers said Sofia's mother, Deysi Vargas, has received three letters from DHS saying her humanitarian parole is being terminated.

"It is time for you to leave the United States," one of the letters, dated April 11, stated. The letter went on to say, "If you do not depart the United States immediately you will be subject to potential law enforcement actions that will result in your removal from the United States -- unless you have otherwise obtained a lawful basis to remain here."

The family's legal team shared the notice with ABC News.

Vargas said her work permits would also be canceled if her humanitarian parole is terminated.

"Deporting this family under these conditions is not only unlawful, it constitutes a moral failure that violates the basic tenets of humanity and decency," Gina Amato Lough, directing attorney at Public Counsel, said during the press conference.

A senior official for the Department of Homeland Security told ABC Los Angeles station KABC that any reporting that Sofia's mother and her family are actively being deported are "FALSE" and their application for humanitarian parole is "still being considered."

Gina Amato Lough, attorney at Public Counsel speaks at a presser in Los Angeles, May 28, 2025. KABC

Vargas said the treatment in the U.S. has allowed Sofia to "live her life" with her family, but if she and her daughter are forced to return back to Mexico, Sofia "will be at the hospital day and night."

"We cannot let our country turn its back on this child, or on any of our immigrant neighbors who are simply fighting for a better life, " Lough said.

While Sofia's treatments so far have led to improvements in her health, she is "not at the point where she can survive on her own," her lawyers said.

The lawyers said they have written to the Trump administration explaining Sofia's situation and have filed new applications for humanitarian parole and "have not received a response."

"Meeting humanitarian needs isn't political, it is the right thing to do. We truly hope this administration will recognize the medical need here and grant humanitarian parole to this deserving family," Rebecca Brown, staff attorney at Public Counsel and Sofia's lawyer, said during the press conference.