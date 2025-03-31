Michigan was the worst affected of five states overnight into Monday.

400,000 without power as Midwest battered by severe weather

In this photo provided by Jesika Fox, an ice storm knocked down trees and power lines on Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Alpena, Michigan.

More than 400,000 customers across the Midwest were without power in the early hours of Monday after severe weather battered the region.

As of 5:30 a.m. ET, more than 292,000 customers were without power in Michigan, according to poweroutage.us -- a website that tracks power outages throughout the country.

Another 56,000 were disconnected in Wisconsin, 53,000 in Indiana, 15,000 in Kentucky and 13,000 in Ohio, the website said.

The National Weather Service said it recorded more than 200 wind damage reports. Large hailstones were widespread, with more than 150 damage reports. Hailstones of up to 3 inches in diameter -- larger than baseballs -- were reported in parts of Arkansas.

This ABC News weather graphic shows storm damage linked to this weekend's severe weather. ABC News

ABC News Chicago affiliate WLS reported that one person was killed in Valparaiso, Indiana, when "severe crosswinds" blew a tractor and a trailer onto their sides, according to a statement by Sgt. Benjamin McFalls of the Porter County Sheriff's Office.

The National Weather Service also reported the death in Valparaiso, plus said a second person was killed north of Millersburg, Indiana, when wind from a thunderstorm blew over an Amish buggy.

At least three tornadoes were reported across three states -- Michigan, Missouri and Tennessee -- on Sunday. So far, the only tornado damage was reported in McEwen, Tennessee, where a roof was ripped off.

Severe weather was forecast for much of the Midwest and South as the storm traveled eastward through the weekend.

More than 75 million Americans were in the threat zone of the storm as of late Sunday. The system was expected to bring a range of hazardous weather impacts, including severe thunderstorms and a wintry blast on the northern side.

Severe storms continued on Monday morning, with both tornado and severe thunderstorm watches in effect across multiple states in the South. Some storms could bring hailstones the size of tennis balls and damaging winds of up to 60 mph.

This ABC News weather graphic shows the forecast for this week's severe weather. ABC News

Storms will continue through the South on Monday, reaching New Orleans by around 7 a.m. CT and Atlanta by around 10 a.m. CT. The storms will reach Charlotte around 3 p.m. ET and could impact flights there late Monday afternoon. By 4 p.m. ET storms will be stretched rom Jacksonville to Charleston and Raleigh.

The Southeast region is where the strongest of the storms are expected, with damaging wind, large hail and tornadoes possible.

Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York could see storms by 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. ET. The Northeast storms will begin isolated and then form into a well-organized line, moving along the I-95 corridor through the evening hours. It will be dry by sunrise on Tuesday for most of the East Coast.

This ABC News weather graphic shows the forecast for this week's severe weather. ABC News

ABC News Darren Reynolds and Jessica Gorman contributed to this report.