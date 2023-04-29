5 dead in Texas shooting, suspect armed with AR-15 is on the loose

The shooting took place in Cleveland, Texas -- about 55 miles north of Houston.

Five people are dead after being shot in a home by a suspect armed with AR-15 style rifle, police say.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:31 p.m. local time when officials from the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office received a call about harassment in Cleveland, Texas -- a small town located about 55 miles north of Houston.

But when authorities arrived at the location they found several victims shot at the property, police said.

The youngest victim in the shooting was 8-years-old and two female victims were discovered in the bedroom lying on top of two surviving children, authorities told ABC News.

The suspect is a Mexican male armed with an AR-15 style rifle and is intoxicated, authorities say. They are looking for a Hispanic male who is approximately 5’8” tall who was last seen wearing blue jeans with a black shirt and work boots and is described as having short black hair.

“The Mexican male subject, he has been known to shoot his 223 out in his front yard, which is evident by the shell casings that are laying in the front yard,” said the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office.

At least 10 people were in the home when police arrived on scene and all of the victims were between the ages of eight and 40-years-old.

Locals in the Cleveland, Texas, area are being told to “stay inside [and] stay clear” of the crime scene until the investigation has concluded.

Police did not disclose the identity, ages or possible relationship to the suspect but did confirm that the shootings all took place in one home, the victims were all from Honduras and that four of the victims were declared dead at the scene with the other declared dead after being taken to the hospital.

This is an active crime scene and investigation but police said that even though the suspect is on the run, they do not believe he is currently in the area.