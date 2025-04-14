5.2 magnitude earthquake shakes San Diego area
The quake -- centered in San Diego County -- was felt as far north as LA.
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake shook Southern California on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake was centered in San Diego County but was felt as far north as Los Angeles.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been briefed and the state is coordinating with local authorities, according to the governor’s office.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.