5.2 magnitude earthquake shakes San Diego area

The quake -- centered in San Diego County -- was felt as far north as LA.

A map shows the epicenter of a 5.2 magnitude earthquake that shook Southern California, Apr. 14, 2024 according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been briefed and the state is coordinating with local authorities, according to the governor’s office.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.