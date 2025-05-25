No arrests have been announced in the incident.

At least 6 injured in Colorado Springs shooting: Police

Police in Colorado Springs, Colorado, investigate a shooting, May 24, 2025, that left several people injured. (KRDO)

At least six people were injured late Saturday in a shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, during an argument between multiple individuals, according to police.

At least one victim was hospitalized in critical condition, while others injured in the shooting were in stable condition, according to an online statement Sunday morning from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

No arrests have been announced.

The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. local time in a neighborhood northeast of downtown Colorado Springs, according to police. Several 911 callers reported a "disturbance involving shots fired," according to the police statement.

"When officers arrived on scene, they found several individuals with gunshot wounds," police said.

Four gunshot victims were taken to hospitals by ambulance and two arrived at emergency rooms in personal vehicles, police said.

"At this time, this appears to have started as an argument between multiple people that lead to shots being fired," the police statement said.

Investigators are still working to determine that all of the victims of the shooting have been accounted for and ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.