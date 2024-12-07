All victims were traveling in the same vehicle, police said.

6 killed after car crashes off elevated roadway, catches fire in Newark

Six people who were traveling in a vehicle in Newark, New Jersey, were killed after the car crashed off an elevated roadway Friday night, the authorities said.

The incident took place around 10:47 p.m. at the intersection of Raymond Boulevard and Blanchard Street, where the vehicle was traveling on a southbound on-ramp, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's office.

First responders are shown at the scene of a multi-victim fatal motor vehicle accident in Newark that occured on Dec. 6, 2024. WABC

"While on the rampc, the vehicle somehow went off the roadway, became airborne, and struck a support column for the Pulaski Skyway before landing on the ground. Upon landing, the vehicle caught fire," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The six people who were killed were not immediately identified.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Bureau is investigating a multi-victim fatal motor vehicle accident in Newark that occured on Dec. 6, 2024. WABC

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.