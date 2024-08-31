The bus crashed on Saturday just before 1 a.m. local time.

7 dead, 37 injured after bus runs off road, overturns in Mississippi

Seven people were killed and 37 others were injured after a bus ran off a road and overturned in Mississippi.

Six people were pronounced dead at the scene and one person died at Merit Heath Hospital, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol. The co-driver was not transported to a hospital.

The 2018 Volvo commercial passenger bus was driving westbound on Interstate 20 when it drove off the road Saturday just before 1 a.m. local time.

In this screen grab from a video, a bus is shown after it crashed in Warren County, Mississippi, on Aug. 31, 2024. WAPT

The crash is being investigated by the MHP and the Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division.

Among those killed in the crash on westbound Interstate 20 were a 6-year-old and a 16-year-old.

Four men and three women died in the crash, Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey told WAPT.