7 dead, 37 injured after bus runs off road, overturns in Mississippi
The bus crashed on Saturday just before 1 a.m. local time.
Seven people were killed and 37 others were injured after a bus ran off a road and overturned in Mississippi.
Six people were pronounced dead at the scene and one person died at Merit Heath Hospital, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol. The co-driver was not transported to a hospital.
The 2018 Volvo commercial passenger bus was driving westbound on Interstate 20 when it drove off the road Saturday just before 1 a.m. local time.
The crash is being investigated by the MHP and the Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division.
Among those killed in the crash on westbound Interstate 20 were a 6-year-old and a 16-year-old.
Four men and three women died in the crash, Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey told WAPT.