The explosion took place in Esparto late Tuesday night.

7 missing after massive explosion and fire at California warehouse filled with fireworks: Officials

Clouds of smoke rise following explosions at a firework storage warehouse in Esparto, California, United States, July 1, 2025, in this screengrab taken from a social media video.

Seven people remain missing after a warehouse filled with fireworks exploded Tuesday evening in Northern California, officials said.

The blast occurred at a pyrotechnics facility in Esparto, located in Yolo County, triggering a series of massive explosions that began around 6:02 p.m., according to fire authorities.

"First responders and investigators are working diligently with the property owner to determine the whereabouts of those individuals," Cal Fire and the Esparto Fire Protection District said in a joint statement Wednesday.

Officials are using drones to assess the area due to ongoing safety concerns.

The site remains under evacuation orders as authorities warn of a continued threat to the immediate area. While officials said the risk has decreased since Tuesday, they're maintaining the evacuation zone until a full safety assessment can be completed.

Cal Fire's Office of the State Fire Marshal said it believes the facility belongs to a licensed pyrotechnics operator. Investigators are working to determine if the operation complied with California's strict pyrotechnics regulations and federal explosive storage requirements.

"This type of incident is very rare," Cal Fire officials said, noting that such facilities must follow stringent safety protocols.

The California Highway Patrol is assisting with security while investigators treat the location as an active crime scene.

Officials held an operational briefing Wednesday morning as they continue to monitor the situation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.