Sai Varshith Kandula was sentenced to 96 months in federal prison on Thursday.

8-year prison sentence for Nazi-inspired attempted attack on the White House in 2023

A Missouri man who brandished a Nazi flag after a thwarted attack on the White House in 2023 was sentenced to eight years in federal prison on Thursday.

Sai Varsith Kandula traveled from St. Louis, Missouri, to Washington, D.C., on May 22, 2023.

Four hours after his arrival, Kandula -- then 19 years old -- crashed the U-Haul truck he'd rented into barriers protecting the White House.

Sai Varshith Kandula, 20, of St. Louis, Missouri, attempted an attack on the White House with a rented truck on May 22, 2023. DOJ

When he exited the vehicle, he pulled a flag with a swastika on it out of his backpack and placed it down on the ground before being taken into custody.

In interviews with law enforcement, Kandula stated that his intention was to overthrow the government and replace it with a dictatorship similar to Nazi Germany.

He further admitted he would have arranged for the killing of President Joe Biden had it helped him achieve his objective.

Sai Varshith Kandula, 20, of St. Louis, Missouri, was sentenced on Jan. 16, 2025, to 96 months in federal prison for an attempted attack on the White House with a rented truck on May 22, 2023. His professed aim was to overthrow the government in order to replace it with a dictatorship aligning with Nazi ideology. DOJ

"While one could look at his attack and claim its unsophisticated methods were unlikely to penetrate the security measures the Secret Service has in place, recent events involving the attempted assassination of former President Trump simply serves to remind that individuals who carry such destructive intent are capable of inflicting serious damage to the American political system," prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memo for Kandula.

"Even young individuals who may, at first glance, seem to lack the resources to successfully carry out a high-profile attack on American democracy, may succeed," they wrote, "despite the many layers of security the U.S. Government employs to protect government officials."