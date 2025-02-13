K-9 killed in the line of duty laid to rest by hundreds of law enforcement officers

Hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered on Wednesday to honor the life of Maine State Police K-9 unit, Preacher, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois, who was killed in the line of duty during a tactical team operation.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered on Wednesday to honor the life of Maine State Police K-9 unit, Preacher, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois, who was killed in the line of duty during a tactical team operation.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered on Wednesday to honor the life of Maine State Police K-9 unit, Preacher, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois, who was killed in the line of duty during a tactical team operation.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered on Wednesday to honor the life of Maine State Police K-9 unit, Preacher, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois, who was killed in the line of duty during a tactical team operation.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered on Wednesday to honor the life of Preacher, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois and Maine State Police K-9, who was killed in the line of duty during a tactical team operation.

A tactical team from the Maine State Police was deployed in response to an armed standoff involving a suspect who had shot an Aroostook County deputy on Feb. 3 when Preacher was shot, according to a statement from the Maine State Police.

"The standoff lasted several hours before the suspect attempted to flee the residence around 8 p.m.," authorities said. "K-9 Preacher was deployed to apprehend the suspect when he was shot in the abdomen."

Following the shooting, the suspect was engaged by Sgt. Jonathan Russell and Specialist Andrew Hardy, who returned fire and killed the suspect on scene, police said.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered on Wednesday to honor the life of Maine State Police K-9 unit, Preacher, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois, who was killed in the line of duty during a tactical team operation. Facebook / Maine State Police

Preacher was rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic in Presque Isle, where he was stabilized but ended up succumbing to his injuries while he was surrounded by Russell and several members of the tactical team, according to authorities.

"K-9 Preacher was more than just a working dog—he was a dedicated partner, a protector, and a hero," said Col. William Ross. "Most people will never understand the sacrifices made by our K-9 teams … Preacher made the ultimate sacrifice to protect others from harm."

Preacher was laid to rest at The Point in South Portland on Wednesday as hundreds of law enforcement officers from across New England gathered to grieve with Russell, his family, the Maine State Police K-9 Unit and the tactical team.

"The Maine State Police extends its heartfelt condolences to Sgt. Jonathan Russell and the entire K-9 Unit. The loss of Preacher is a profound reminder of the courage and dedication of our law enforcement officers and their K-9 partners," the state police said.