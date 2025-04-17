Police are responding to the scene, which is near the Student Union.

At least 4 injured in shooting at Florida State University, suspect in custody: Sources

People comfort each other on Florida State University's campus in Tallahassee, Fla., where law enforcement responded to a reported active shooter incident on April 17, 2025.

At least four people are injured in a shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday, multiple sources told ABC News.

This number is subject to change, sources said, as law enforcement is actively searching to determine how many might be injured.

A suspect is in custody, multiple sources told ABC News, adding that the search for possible additional shooters is ongoing.

Police have responding to the scene, which is near the Student Union, according to an FSU Alert, which had advised students to continue to shelter in place due to reports of an active shooter.

In this screen grab from a video, police are shown at the scene after reports of an active shooter near the Student Union on the campus of Florida State University, April 17, 2025. Daniella Streety

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said it's received patients from FSU, but didn't specify how many or their injuries.

"It’s too early to understand the extent of the violence, but early reports are very disturbing," Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., said in a statement. "Shelter in place. Stay Safe. Thank you to our brave first responders for responding to the situation."

In this screen grab from a video, students evacuate the area after an active shooter was reported in the area of the Student Union on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee, Fla., on April 17, 2025. @RyanCedergrenWx/X

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it's "actively engaged in the incident." The FBI is also assisting authorities at the university, an agency spokesperson told ABC News.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

In this screen grab from a video, first responders are shown at the scene after an active shooter was reported in the area of the Student Union on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee, Fla., on April 17, 2025. @RyanCedergrenWx/X

