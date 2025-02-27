Actor Gene Hackman, wife found dead in home, sheriff says

The couple was found during a welfare check after their neighbor called in.

Actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their New Mexico home on Wednesday afternoon, local law enforcement told ABC News.

The couple was found during a welfare check after their neighbor called in concerned about their well-being, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Denise Avila said.

The Academy Award-winning actor, who starred in "The French Connection," "The Conversation" and "The Royal Tenenbaums," among dozens of other Hollywood hits, was 95.

