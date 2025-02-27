Actor Gene Hackman, wife found dead in home, sheriff says

The couple was found during a welfare check after their neighbor called in.

ByKevin Shalvey and Erica Morris
February 27, 2025, 3:44 AM

Actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their New Mexico home on Wednesday afternoon, local law enforcement told ABC News.

The couple was found during a welfare check after their neighbor called in concerned about their well-being, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Denise Avila said.

The Academy Award-winning actor, who starred in "The French Connection," "The Conversation" and "The Royal Tenenbaums," among dozens of other Hollywood hits, was 95.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

