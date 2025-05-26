More than 12 million people are under flash flood watches on Monday.

After weekend of tornadoes in South, more severe weather possible on Memorial Day

A tornado is seen in Portales, New Mexico, on May 25, 2025.

A tornado is seen in Portales, New Mexico, on May 25, 2025.

A tornado is seen in Portales, New Mexico, on May 25, 2025.

A tornado is seen in Portales, New Mexico, on May 25, 2025.

More than 12 million people are on alert for flash flooding from Oklahoma to Mississippi on Memorial Day as potentially strong storms hit the South.

In the overnight hours heading into Memorial Day, six tornadoes -- five in Texas and one in New Mexico -- were reported and hail up to 6 inches in diameter fell in Afton, Texas.

Nearly 100,000 customers were without power from Texas to Alabama on Monday afternoon, with more storms expected throughout the afternoon and evening hours in the South.

ABC News ABC News

As of Monday morning, 1 to 4 inches of rain had already fallen in Dallas and Shreveport, Louisiana, along with 4 to 6 inches in parts of Oklahoma, leading to widespread flooding alerts.

The storm system will stall on Monday, stretching over the South and bringing damaging winds and hail. A few tornadoes will also be possible from Texas to Alabama.

ABC News ABC News

It's the opposite in the Northeast, where rain moved out and has led to a beautiful Memorial Day.

For the Northeast, the last day of the holiday weekend will bring sunny skies, with temperatures around 70 degrees in New York City and around 60 degrees in Boston.

ABC News ABC News

On Tuesday, the low pressure system associated with the storms in the South will move northeast in the middle of the week, bringing showers and a few thunderstorms to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Wednesday.

Additional rain is possible for the Northeast on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with temperatures continuing to be normal or below average for the remainder of May.