It's a sign of "how well the economy is doing," a former TSA official says.

Air travel hits new milestone with 6 record days in 2025 -- and July Fourth surge expected ahead

Air travel is surging to new highs, and the Transportation Security Administration has added two more record-breaking days to the history books amid a summer of staggering passenger volumes.

Just last week, as millions of Americans took to the skies, June 27 and June 29 now rank as the seventh and eighth busiest days respectively in TSA history, pushing 2025 to claim six of the agency's top 10 busiest days on record.

The surge shows no signs of slowing down. TSA expects to screen 18.5 million travelers during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday period, which officially starts Tuesday. Sunday, July 6, is projected to be the busiest day as an estimated 2.9 million passengers pass through security checkpoints.

A general view of Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., June 29, 2025. Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

This record-breaking trend began earlier this month when TSA screened nearly 3.1 million travelers on Sunday, June 22, marking the single busiest day in the agency's history.

"Airlines are offering great deals, and with Fourth of July falling on a Friday this year, it extends the weekend for many folks," explains Keith Jeffries, former federal security director at Los Angeles International Airport. "People are out of school, and they're going to enjoy themselves this summer."

The robust travel numbers reflect broader economic strength, according to Jeffries.

A security checkpoint in Miami International Airport in Miami, Dec. 26, 2024. Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images/Getty Images

"When you see TSA hitting some of the busiest days in its history, it's a testament to how well the economy is doing. People are traveling again, and that's exciting to see."

Major airlines are preparing for the surge. American Airlines announced its largest-ever July Fourth operation, planning to accommodate nearly 7.6 million customers across 71,000 flights from June 27 through July 7.

United Airlines expects to transport more than 6 million passengers during the same period -- 500,000 more than last year.

The historic air travel boom is part of a larger holiday travel trend. AAA projects a record 72.2 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home around the Independence Day holiday, with 5.84 million choosing to fly – marking a 1.4% increase in air travel compared to last year's already record-setting numbers.

Jeffries noted the growth trend is likely to continue.

"We've seen steady year-over-year growth of 3 to 5% on average, with some airports experiencing even more significant increases based on population growth in certain cities."