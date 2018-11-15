A district attorney in a rural Alabama county was shot in the face after he was ambushed Thursday, police said.

Greg Griggers, the district attorney for the 17th judicial circuit, suffered non-life threatening injuries, a spokesperson for the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation told reporters Thursday.

Griggers had just had lunch with a law enforcement officer when he was shot, the spokesperson said. That officer, who was in another car, exited the vehicle to fire at the suspect, who has been identified as former Alabama State Trooper Stephen Smith Jr.

Smith died as a result of his injuries. No other suspects are being considered at this time.

Alabama District Attorneys Association

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall posted on Twitter that he was "praying for the recovery" of Griggers.

"Greg is both a friend and a tremendous public servant. Keeping him and his family in our thoughts," Marshall posted.

Additional details were not immediately available.

ABC News' Matt Foster and Rachel Katz contributed to this report.