The suspect's mother has served the Leon County Sheriff's Office for 18 years.

Alleged Florida State University gunman is son of local sheriff's deputy, police say

In the wake of the deadly shooting at Florida State University on Thursday, a portrait of the alleged gunman -- the son of a local sheriff's deputy -- has emerged.

At least two people were killed and six others were injured when shots rang out near the Tallahassee institution's Student Union, officials said during a press conference.

Leon County Sheriff has identified the shooter as 20-year-old Pheonix Ikner, shown in this photo posted to social media. Instagram

First responders shot the suspect on campus and he has since been hospitalized, officials said. He was taken into custody with non-life-threatening injuries, multiple law enforcement officials told ABC News.

The suspect was identified during the press conference as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, the son of Leon County Sheriff's Deputy Jessica Ikner.

Law enforcement work at Florida State University campus after a mass shooting in Tallahassee, Fla., April 17, 2025. Alicia Devine/USA Today Network via Imagn Images via Reuters

Sheriff Walter McNeil said Phoenix had access to one of his mother's personal weapons, which was one of the weapons found at the scene. He had a handgun and a shotgun with him at the time of the shooting, officials said.

Jessica Ikner has been a deputy with the department for more than 18 years and "her service to this community has been exceptional," McNeil said.

Florida State University campus shooting Google Maps, Florida State University

McNeil added that the 20-year-old suspect was also a "long-standing member" of the Leon County Sheriff's Office's Youth Advisory Council.

Pheonix had been "steeped in the Leon County Sheriff's Office family," McNeil said, adding, "It's not a surprise to us that he had access to weapons," he added.

An investigation into the motive of the deadly shooting is ongoing.

Police said during the press conference that law enforcement's response to the shooting was "massive" and "very quick."

"We are working multiple crime scenes, and there are potentially hundreds, if not thousands, of witnesses," Chief Lawrence Revell of the Tallahassee Police said.

Revell also said the suspect did not comply with commands before being shot by responding officers. "I do not believe he fired at officers," Revell said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.