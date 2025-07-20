Police said the girl is in "imminent danger" of being harmed or killed.

Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old girl kidnapped near Lake George, New York

An Amber Alert was issued, July 20, 2025, for a 9-year-old girl believed to have been kidnapped near Lake George, New York, according to police. (Getty)

A 9-year-old girl is believed to be in "imminent danger" after being kidnapped in upstate New York, prompting an Amber Alert, authorities said on Sunday.

The abduction of the girl, identified by the Warren County Sheriff's Office as Melina Galanis Frattolin, occurred around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

Melina was last seen in a white van on Interstate 87 near exit 22 in Lake George, according to the New York State Police Amber Alert.

"The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death," authorities said in a statement that accompanied the alert.

The victim is described as an Indian girl, 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police. She was wearing light colored shorts, a blue-and-white striped shirt and white Adidas sneakers, police said.

The circumstances of the abduction were not immediately released.

Anyone who sees the girl or has information about the abduction is asked to call 911 or to contact police investigators at (518) 743-2501.