Amber Alert issued for missing Idaho teens linked to FLDS group

The Idaho State Police issued an Amber Alert for the two teens.

Rachelle Leray Fischer, 15, went missing on June 22, from Jefferson County, Idaho.

Rachelle Leray Fischer, 15, went missing on June 22, from Jefferson County, Idaho.

Rachelle Leray Fischer, 15, went missing on June 22, from Jefferson County, Idaho.

Rachelle Leray Fischer, 15, went missing on June 22, from Jefferson County, Idaho.

Two teenagers went missing from eastern Idaho, according to local authorities, and their mother says she believes they left with members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (FLDS).

Rachelle Fischer, 15, and Allen Fisher, 13, were last seen on the evening of Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Monteview, Idaho, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Elizabeth Roundy, the children's mother and former FLDS member, told Salt Lake City ABC affiliate ABC4 she believes her children left with their older sister to fulfill religious obligations.

Rachelle Leray Fischer, 15, went missing on June 22, from Jefferson County, Idaho. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Allen Larand Fisher, 13, went missing on June 22, from Jefferson County, Idaho. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

The FLDS is a polygamist breakaway offshoot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and its leader is serving a life sentence in prison.

"They [were] willing to go because they think that it's their salvation," Roundy said.

The Idaho State Police issued an Amber Alert for the two teens.

The children were last seen wearing traditional FLDS clothing, police said. Rachelle was reportedly wearing a dark green prairie dress, while Allen was seen in a light blue shirt with jeans and black slip-on shoes.

Rachelle is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Allen is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 135 pounds with longer sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.

Authorities believe they may be attempting to return to Trenton, Utah, where they previously lived, due to religious beliefs.

Elintra Fischer, 18, went missing on Jan. 1, 2023. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

The children's older sister, Elintra Dee Fischer, now 18, was reported missing on January 1, 2023, and has not been located. Roundy told ABC News' "IMPACT x Nightline" in a 2023 interview, "I am positive that FLDS are hiding Elintra."

Roundy believes the case may connect to broader developments within the FLDS church. In 2022, Warren Jeffs, the sect's imprisoned leader, began issuing new "revelations," including one in June 2022 calling for children of ex-members to return to the fold, according to the messages, which ABC News obtained.

In 2023, ABC News attempted to reach the FLDS church through Helaman Jeffs, the son of Warren Jeffs, who had been issuing his father's "revelations," but did not receive a response. ABC News also wrote to Warren Jeffs in prison but did not hear back.

Warren Jeffs is currently serving a life sentence for sexually assaulting girls as young as 12 but continues to lead the sect from prison.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about Rachelle and Allen to contact their dispatch center at 208-745-9210.