Amber Alert issued for pregnant 16-year-old believed to be with the 40-year-old father

Sophia Franklin, 16, is three months pregnant by the suspect.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a pregnant Wisconsin teen, who police believe is with the 40-year-old man who impregnated her.

Sophia Martha Franklin, 16, is three months pregnant, according to the alert, which was issued Monday.

Gary Day, 40, "is known to be the father of the unborn child," according to the alert.

Franklin has a no-contact order against Day, according to the alert.

Day faces charges of child enticement and abduction, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ABC News.

Franklin previously told police she began speaking with Day online in April, according to the complaint, and later traveled with him to his home in Arkansas.

She was last seen at her home in Beaver Dam, located about an hour northwest of Milwaukee, on Sunday night, the complaint states.

Early Monday morning, Day was seen walking near the family's home on surveillance footage, it states.

Day, who is believed to be driving a black Buick LaCrosse, is known to have used various license plates, according to the Beaver Dam Police Department. The vehicle has been seen with both Arkansas license plate number BBR20L and a Pennsylvania license plate of KGW5186.

Police are asking anyone with information on Sophia's whereabouts to contact them at 920-887-4612 or the Amber Alert tip line at 888-304-3936.