American Airlines flight diverts to JFK after apparent bird strike damages engine

An American Airlines flight departing New York's LaGuardia Airport on Thursday evening had to divert to nearby John F. Kennedy International shortly after takeoff after a reported bird strike caused damage to one of the aircraft's engines.

The aircraft, powered by its second engine, landed safely and without incident shortly after 8 p.m., the Port Authority New York and New Jersey said. There were no reported injuries.

"The aircraft landed safely at JFK where it will be inspected by our maintenance team," American said in a statement. "We are grateful to our crew for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this may have caused."

Charlotte, North Carolina-bound flight 1722 had 190 passengers and six crew members on board. The aircraft was an Airbus A321. Passengers were expected to board another flight to Charlotte on Friday morning.