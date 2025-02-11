American teacher Marc Fogel freed from Russia, White House says

In this July 15, 2023, file photo, Lisa Hyland, left, and other family members rally outside the White House in Washington, D.C., for the release of Marc Fogel, who has been detained in Russia since August 2021.

In this July 15, 2023, file photo, Lisa Hyland, left, and other family members rally outside the White House in Washington, D.C., for the release of Marc Fogel, who has been detained in Russia since August 2021.

In this July 15, 2023, file photo, Lisa Hyland, left, and other family members rally outside the White House in Washington, D.C., for the release of Marc Fogel, who has been detained in Russia since August 2021.

In this July 15, 2023, file photo, Lisa Hyland, left, and other family members rally outside the White House in Washington, D.C., for the release of Marc Fogel, who has been detained in Russia since August 2021.

American Marc Fogel, who has been held in Russia since being arrested on drug charges in 2021, has been freed, according to the White House.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump and his Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are able to announce that Mr. Witkoff is leaving Russian airspace with Marc Fogel, an American who was detained by Russia," White House national security adviser Mike Waltz said in a statement. "President Trump, Steve Witkoff and the President’s advisors negotiated an exchange that serves as a show of good faith from the Russians and a sign we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine."

Fogel, an American teacher who was arrested in Russia and was serving a 14-year sentence there, was determined to be "wrongfully detained" by then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken in October 2024, the State Department confirmed to ABC News in late December.

"By tonight, Marc Fogel will be on American soil and reunited with his family and loved ones thanks to President Trump’s leadership," Waltz added in the statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.