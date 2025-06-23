"They're still trying to get the motor going," passengers told ABC News.

Amtrak passengers evacuated after train goes dark in Baltimore tunnel without power, AC

An Amtrak train was evacuated after getting stuck in a Baltimore tunnel with no air conditioning, June 23, 2025.

An Amtrak Northeast Regional train bound for Boston was evacuated on Monday after passengers were stranded for more than an hour in a dark tunnel near Baltimore's Penn Station without power and air conditioning.

Train 94 experienced a locomotive malfunction that left them without power, Laura Evans, a passenger onboard, told ABC News. Evans said the power was completely out and there were problems on the train from the start, with no AC in several cars, adding that the train had experienced power issues before departure.

In video obtained by ABC News, passengers were seen fanning themselves in the dark, visibly uncomfortable in the sweltering conditions.

An onboard announcement informed passengers they would be evacuated from the tunnel and provided alternative transportation options. "Once we get out of the tunnel, back onto the platform, there will be other means [of transportation]," the announcement stated.

By 5:02 p.m. ET, passengers had been safely evacuated and were awaiting transfer to another train.

Amtrak confirmed the incident in a statement to ABC News, saying, "Passengers from Amtrak train 94 are currently being transferred to Amtrak train 176 after an earlier locomotive malfunction."

The incident occurred as a dangerous heat wave grips the eastern United States, with the heat index expected to reach 107 degrees in Philadelphia and hover around 100 degrees across much of the region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, extreme heat is considered the deadliest weather-related hazard in the United States.

The rail service also issued a travel advisory on social media for affected passengers:

"For customers traveling between Wilmington (WIL) and Boston (BOS) on Train 94, please utilize the self-modify option to rebook the next available train to your destination. For assistance, please see a station representative or text 268725. We sincerely appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."